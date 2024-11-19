Marjaree Mason Center's new location nearing completion, final fundraising push

The Marjaree Mason Center has announced a new fundraising campaign to help the project get across the finish line.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's crunch time for the construction crew at the Marjaree Mason Center's new location in northwest Fresno.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit is working to raise the last $3 million of its goal to fund the project.

"It's been, quite honestly, nothing short of a miracle. I'm definitely a person of faith and I believe there's been so much coordination to make all of this happen," said Marjaree Mason Center CEO Nicole Linder.

More help will come from the Isnardi Foundation, which had already donated millions of dollars. Now in an 11th hour push, the charitable organization will match all donations up to a million dollars through December 1st.

"The total goal for phase one was $21 million. Before this matching gift campaign, we were at $18 million so if we're able to fully match it, we'll be at $20 million and well on our way," said Linder.

The matching campaign got off to a hearty start. Producers Dairy donated $250,000 Monday morning.

"The goal is to say this is a critical community investment to say we're not going to stand for this anymore," said Linder.

Once complete, the building will house all administrative operations for the Marjaree Mason Center, an around-the-clock drop-in center, and other critical programs that support survivors of domestic violence.

Construction is on track to be completed by the end of December.

The Marjaree Mason Center says it hopes to be operating out of the building by the end of January.

