Mindy Casto to be sworn in as new Fresno Police Chief

Mindy Casto made history Thursday as she became the City of Fresno's 24th police chief and the first woman to lead the department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mindy Casto is set to be sworn in as the new Fresno Police Chief on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Saroyan Theatre in Downtown Fresno at 11 am.

Casto was the interim chief until officially being offered the permanent role earlier this month.

Casto is a familiar face in the city.

She has worked at the police department for 30 years, rising from an explorer in high school to an officer and then sergeant.

She continued to advance, eventually becoming the deputy police chief three years ago.

Casto's appointment comes six months after former Chief Paco Balderrama resigned as details of an off-duty relationship with an officer's wife came to light.