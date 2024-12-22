Missing man found dead in Sequoia National Forest

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man who has been missing since Thursday has been found dead in the Sequoia National Forest.

The State Department of Fish and Wildlife notified the Visalia Police Department that 72-year-old Manuel Mendoza was found deceased a short distance from his vehicle in the forest.

Authorities with the Visalia Police Department say they were working with the California Highway Patrol to issue a Silver Alert and were waiting for approval when Mendoza was found.

Detectives say no foul play is suspected and the death investigation is being led by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.