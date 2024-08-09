More Big Lots closing throughout Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Following a decrease in earnings this year, Big Lots is closing down more stores in the Central Valley.

The discount retailer is now offering up to 20 percent off at its location on Kings Canyon and Peach in southeast Fresno.

In July, the company confirmed its northeast Fresno location on Blackstone, near the River Park Shopping Center, will also close permanently.

Other store closures include locations in Atwater, Merced and Visalia.

An employee says doors are expected to close by the end of September.

