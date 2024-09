Multiple cars catch fire at wrecking yard in Madera, officials say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to put out a fire at a wrecking yard in Madera.

Officials say nearly 50 cars caught fire at Smith's Wrecking Yard on Road 29.

Heavy smoke can be seen for miles with crews at the scene.

Officials say the flames are threatening nearby properties. Crews are also working to stop other cars from catching fire.

Drivers should expect delays in the area with visibility also impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.