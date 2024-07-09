Mushroom chocolates, gummies recalled across multiple states linked to hospitalizations, illness

A California company has recalled its mushroom-infused chocolates and sweets containing a chemical not approved for food by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumption of the recalled Prophet Premium Blends Diamond Shruumz products has been associated with "a series of illnesses" across more than 20 states and one possible related death, according to the FDA.

The agency announced last week that as of July 1, a total of 48 illnesses had been reported from 24 states.

"At Prophet Premium Blends, we prioritize the health and safety of our consumers above all else," the Santa Ana-based company wrote in a statement on its website. "Recently, we have been made aware of reported incidents involving our product, Diamond Shruumz. Due to consumers becoming ill after consuming the entire chocolate bar and some products containing higher levels of Muscimol than normal, it is crucial that all of our consumers refrain from ingesting this product while we, alongside the FDA, continue our investigation as to what is the cause of the serious adverse effects."

As of time of publication, the company had ceased production and distribution of all Diamond Shruumz products.

What is muscimol?

According to the National Library of Medicine, muscimol is "a member of the class of isoxazoles that ... has been isolated from mushrooms of the genus Amanita."

Details of mushroom chocolate, gummies recall

Prophet Premium Blends first announced a recall on June 27 for all flavors of its Diamond Shruumz products, including its Infused Cones, Microdosing Chocolate Bars, and both Micro- and Mega-Dose/Extreme Gummies, because they contain muscimol, which the company and government agency said could be the potential cause of related illnesses reported by consumers.

"Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products," the recall announcement, which was posted on the FDA's website, stated. "Reported symptoms have included those linked to seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension."

ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton explained that the chemical, derived from some mushrooms, "can be incredibly toxic" at certain doses.

"The problem is that the dosage is not exact and so many people are exposed to these toxic levels and just don't know," Sutton said. "These supplements have little to no FDA regulation."

Where recalled mushroom chocolates, gummies were sold

According to the FDA investigation into the foodborne illness, which began earlier in June, the products were previously available online and in person at a variety of retail locations nationwide including at smoke and vape shops, as well as retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol or delta-8 THC.

"Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, or Gummies. Consumers should check their homes and discard these products or return them to the company for a refund," the FDA stated last week.

Prophet Premium Blends added on its website that "retailers and wholesalers should discontinue use, stop distribution, quarantine the product immediately and contact their sales representative to initiate the return and refund."

"Consumers who have purchased Diamond Shruumz products are urged to stop using the product and return it to 1019 Arlington St., Orlando, FL 32805, for a full refund," the company stated.

Customers with additional questions can call the company directly at (209) 314-0881 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PDT.

Illnesses tied to mushroom chocolate, gummies recall in 24 states

As of July 1, illnesses associated with consumption of the recalled products were reported in two dozen states, according to the FDA.

Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota all reported one illness each. Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Ohio each reported two illnesses apiece.

Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky and North Carolina reported three illnesses each, while South Carolina reported four illnesses, Indiana reported five, and Arizona reported six.

Forty-six of the 48 people reported seeking medical care, and 27 have been hospitalized, according to the FDA. The FDA said there is one potentially associated death under investigation, but the agency has yet to share any additional information on the individual.

What to know about muscimol present in some mushroom chocolates

According to research published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine last month, psilocybin-containing mushrooms like the type used in the Diamond Shruumz products "have potent pharmacological properties including Amanita muscaria mushrooms, which contain the compound muscimol. Muscimol is psychotropic -- i.e., can produce acute changes in perception, mood, cognition, and behavior. (It is) highly toxic and can be fatal at high enough doses."

According to those researchers, there has been significant growing interest in psilocybin-containing mushrooms among U.S. adults since 2021.

"12.3% of U.S. adults report(ed using) psilocybin-containing mushrooms in 2022, up significantly from 11.4% in 2021," they wrote. "This makes psilocybin-containing mushrooms the most commonly used hallucinogenic substance."