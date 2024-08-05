Nathan Fillion weighs in on 'Deadpool and Wolverine' cameo rumors

His 'The Rookie" co-star is shocked by his interview response.

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR "DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE."

If you haven't heard yet, "Deadpool and Wolverine" is jam-packed with superstar cameos.

In one scene, Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, battle a huge swath of Deadpool variants. One of those is named Headpool, who is voiced by "The Rookie" star Nathan Fillion.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio spoke to Fillion and Richard T. Jones, his co-star of "The Rookie" at San Diego Comic-Con after they took part in a signing for fans and tried to talk to Fillion about it.

"You know Nathan plays a lot of roles and we never know where we might see him. But Headpool is the new one," Pennacchio said to Jones. Before he could compliment Fillion, he said "Stop, stop right now. Spoiler alert! I haven't seen it yet. Spoiler. Spoiler alert. I'm not talking anything about it!"

He then put his fingers up to his ears and said "La la la la" as if the conversation wasn't actually happening.

This was all news to Jones who said, "Hold up, first of all. Really?!" and then shrieked as Fillion said he wasn't going to say anything.

Pennacchio responded, "It's on his IMDb" (the Internet Movie Database, which lists the cast and credits for projects)!

"This dude, I tell you. I just wanted to be a little shoulder pad in his suit," Jones continued.

Fillion finally relented and said "Yeah, I didn't tell you about that one."

This isn't Fillion's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has actually had cameos in all three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, playing a different character in each. In the first two, you only hear his voice, but in Vol. 3," Fillion plays Karja, the head of security for OrgoCorp.

See Headpool, Deadpool and all the variants in "Deadpool and Wolverine," in theaters now.

"The Rookie" will be back on ABC midseason. No exact date has been announced.

