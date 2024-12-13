National weather service and local agencies tracking and preparing for weekend wet weather

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wet weather, thunder and gusty winds swept through the valley floor on Thursday morning.

The quick system cleared out by noon in the South Valley.

But the National Weather Service says this is the first of several rounds of showers for the valley and snow for the mountains they are expecting.

"So Saturday morning into Saturday evening time frame is when the second wave or second storm is supposed to move in," says Meteorologist Mikal Montgomery.

Mikal says that this rainy season has shaped up to be above average for November, "Typically, the area sees about .86 inches. For that timeframe, and then for the month of December, it's 1.76 inches."

Crews communicate closely with emergency agencies, including Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

Local power companies, like So-Cal Edison, are also gearing up for the wet weather, possible breeze and high-elevation snow.

"All of that can increase the risk of outages or damages to the electric system and infrastructure. So when we see conditions like this in the forecast, we prepare," says Southern California Edison spokesperson Gabriela Ornelas.

Extra Edison crews are on standby.

The company is asking locals to do their part by securing any outdoor items ahead of the rainy weekend.

"What we want to prevent is damage to a power line, which is an extremely dangerous scenario. Even when a line is down, it can still be energized," Gabriela explains.

It's also essential to have an emergency kit ready to go.

Plus, keeping your phones and laptops charged is a good idea.

"We also recommend writing important phone numbers and contact information on a piece of paper in case their battery runs out; they still have access to that information," says Gabriela.

The National Weather Service also recommends not driving into the mountains during storms. But if you must, double-check road conditions and make sure you have a set of tire chains with you.

For South Valley news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.