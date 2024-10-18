Neighbors step in to help family, hold vigil to remember sisters killed when SUV crashed into home

Standing in front of a dark, boarded house, family and friends of sisters Eliza and Mang Yang gathered to remember the two less than a day after they lost their lives.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Standing in front of a dark, boarded house, family and friends of sisters Eliza and Mang Yang gathered to remember the two less than a day after they lost their lives.

18-year-old Eliza was sleeping, and 25-year-old Mang was getting ready for work Wednesday night when an SUV being chased by law enforcement slammed through their bedroom wall, killing both women.

Just feet from their bedroom, loved ones lit candles, sang songs, and cried together, mourning the lives cut short.

Through a translator, their uncle thanked those who came out to support the family.

"He wants to say thank you to everyone who showed up and lit up a candle and give us a blessing for the Yang family that lost two souls," said the victims' uncle.

Loved ones wrapped the women's parents in their arms as they were overcome with emotion during the tributes.

A neighbor set up the vigil. She had found the family sitting in their yard around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

"They're basically homeless, you know, this car came straight through their house; this is a tragedy, and they're sitting outside," said Lucinda Duran.

Lucinda Duran said she was shocked that no one had connected the family with the Red Cross, so she took it upon herself and helped arrange the vigil.

"When you love your neighbors, it says in the Bible, 'love your neighbors,' and when you love your neighbors, you come out here and offer a helping hand," said Duran.

The crash resulted from a pursuit that the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says lasted less than 30 seconds.

The Sheriff said deputies on patrol saw a suspected gang disturbance as they drove closer, they said known gang member 18-year-old Adam Canales, got in a White Chevy Tahoe and sped away leading to the chase.

It ended when Canales crashed into the Yang's home three streets down on Cedar and Nevada.

Investigators say Canales was driving without a license and insurance and was under the influence of alcohol.

Canales was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges including vehicular manslaughter and hit and run, resulting in death.

He's being held on a nearly $80,000 bond.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and to help repair the home.