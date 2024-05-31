The four new routes start Saturday, June 1st and will run through September 10th.

New bus routes added from Fresno to Yosemite National Park this summer

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traveling to Yosemite National Park as a group is now easier for people who live in Fresno, or visit the city.

Four brand new YARTS buses are now available, extending the Highway 41 corridor.

"There was absolutely no way, that we could pass up the opportunity to ensure that our residents here in Fresno, as well as those passing through our airport, and visiting would not have the ability to access the gem that we have in Yosemite," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The four buses will serve four new stops including the airport, downtown Fresno, north Fresno, and Four Corners Park and Ride just north of Fresno.

In 2023, officials say there were 3.8 million visitors to Yosemite.

Daron McDaniel, YARTS chairman and Merced County supervisor, says the expanded bus service will help reduce congestion in the national park.

"You're not looking for parking, parking when you get to the park is the hardest thing to find, I don't know how many times I've been there for a meeting. I can't find parking," said McDaniel.

The new clean diesel fleet is possible due to federal funding.

"The $3.68 million that I was able to secure in the fiscal year 2023 through community project funding process. I'm proud to have champion this funding for the Valley but a lot more work remains," said Valley Congressman Jim Costa.

For Dyer, he wants to ensure everyone has the ability to experience what he once felt when he first visited one of North America's seven natural wonders.

"You can tell somebody how beautiful Yosemite is, but until you step into that park, and you see those trees, the waterfall the greenery. You get to experience it firsthand, and you are in awe," said Dyer.

The four new routes start Saturday, June 1st and will run through September 10th.

They will depart the four Fresno area locations starting 5:30 am and 7:15 am.

Buses back to Fresno will leave the park at 5 pm and 7 pm daily. The roundtrip cost is $40.

