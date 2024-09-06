New casino project to break ground in Madera County

Many are concerned the project will create more traffic on roads, but the mayor says plans to upgrade are already in the works.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new casino is closer than ever to being built in the Madera County.

After nearly 20 years, the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians plan to break ground on Saturday.

A large, vacant lot off of Avenue 18 and Road 23 will soon be transformed into the North Fork Mono Casino & Resort.

The plans say it will include 2,000 slot machines, 40 table games, a 200 room hotel, restaurants, a food court, meeting rooms. and more.

The controversial mega casino had to clear several hurdles to get to this point.

The project has faces numerous lawsuits, environmental reviews, even other tribes claiming they do not have tribal rights to the land.

"They have overcome those legal disputes. They've actually won their case in court and we're beyond that now and now we're in the ground breaking phase," said Madera Mayor Santos Garcia.

Earlier this year, the tribe received approval to work with a Las Vegas-based developer.

Local leaders say they've also entered into an agreement with the tribe to ensure money will be infused into the community of Madera, including dollars to support first responders.

"They're also going to provide money to help us with our Parks and Recreation and our infrastructure. They're committed to help us with sidewalks and water and sewer and so we look at this as a long-term benefit. It's not going to happen overnight, but we look at it as a long-term benefit and partnership," said Garcia.

Silvia Belin lives in Madera and says she plans to apply to work at the casino once it's built.

"I think it'll bring more jobs in the area you said that you would like to get a job yeah I would like to get a job there," said Belin.

Many are concerned the project will create more traffic on roads already in need of repair, but Garcia says plans to upgrade are already in the works.

"It has to be incremental. It's not going to be all in one shot. They have to start just by the fact that they're going to start. It's going to be very important," Garcia explained.

"In 10 years, you're not going to recognize Madera, I guarantee you."

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.