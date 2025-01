New dog park opens in Clovis

Monday marked the soft-opening for the new green space at Letterman Park -- on Villa near Barstow.

Monday marked the soft-opening for the new green space at Letterman Park -- on Villa near Barstow.

Monday marked the soft-opening for the new green space at Letterman Park -- on Villa near Barstow.

Monday marked the soft-opening for the new green space at Letterman Park -- on Villa near Barstow.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the Clovis neighborhood to check out the city's second dog park.

Monday marked the soft-opening for the new green space at Letterman Park -- on Villa near Barstow.

Dogs and their human companions are invited to come check out the space, which includes an area for large dogs, a station offering complimentary dog waste bags and a water fountain that includes a bowl for our furry friends.

An official grand opening is still in the works.