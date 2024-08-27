New evacuation warning issued as Coffee Pot Fire burns in Tulare County

TULARECOUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new evacuation warning is now in place Monday night as a wildfire continues to burn in Tulare County.

The warning has been issued for areas TLC-E128-A and TLC-E127-B, north of South Fork Drive, South of Skyline Drive, East of Skyline Drive, and West of South Fork Drive.

The Coffee Pot Fire was sparked by lightning on the morning of August 3rd.

As of Monday, the fire has burned 3,434 acres and is 0% contained.

