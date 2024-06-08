New flights offered at Fresno Yosemite International Airport this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pack your bags and get ready for new adventures this summer.

New year-round service to Atlanta starts on Friday night.

New seasonal service to Dallas Love Field begins Saturday afternoon, and flights to Chicago-O'Hare have returned.

"All three of these routes will give even more people the opportunity to take advantage of the beauty of Yosemite as well as be able to visit with one of our other national parks," Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said.

"It's also about bringing people to Fresno to invest their dollars here in this town," explained Fresno City Council Vice President Mike Karbassi.

For locals heading out of Central California, all three airports are major hubs with connections to cities across the globe.

"We're increasing Fresno's visibility as an attractive and progressive city with diverse service to major transportation hubs," said Dyer.

Dallas Love Field is the home of Southwest Airlines, and closer to the city center.

United operates the service to Chicago, which is its largest hub.

The most significant addition is Delta's new service to Atlanta, which is the busiest airline hub in the world with over 1,000 flights a day to 225 destinations, many overseas.

"You'll now have faster, easier access to the east coast, Latin America and the Caribbean, to European destinations and to Africa as well," Dyer said.

These added flights also allow business opportunities to flow into Central California.

"We can take business folks out to Atlanta, introduce them to key businesses in the area and hopefully encourage those business owners to visit Fresno and start those key connections," Karbassi said.

The city plans to make those business trips in July.

These new flights come as the airport continues its terminal expansion, which is expected to be complete by fall of 2025.

