New Fresno County West Annex Jail opens in downtown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County's top brass celebrated the opening of the new West Annex jail off Merced and L streets in downtown Fresno.

"It is a substantial upgrade from the current South Annex Jail, which was built in 1941," said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

The new facility has 300 beds.

That is 200 less than the old jail, but the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it has already made accommodations to the main jail and North Annex to fit everyone and two floors will be added to the new West Annex eventually.

The project started over a decade ago while Margaret Mims was sheriff. She worked to secure $80 million in state funding. The county made up the difference of about $20 million.

"You really can't appreciate it unless you've ever been in the old jail. The old jail has the same design as San Quentin, very expensive to maintain. Very expensive to house the inmates and labor intensive," said Mims.

The West Annex will have space for mental health services and enhanced safety measures for both inmates and correctional officers.

It will also have more than a dozen classrooms, a larger laundry room, and medical clinics on each of the housing floors.

"This facility represents commitment to change, commitment to turning lives around, commitment to doing the right thing and giving people tool so when they go back into the community they don't just churn around and around," said Lisa Penner, Chair of the Board of State and Community Corrections.

This moment also marks a new beginning for the landscape of downtown.

Once all the inmates are moved from the South Annex Jail, it will make room for construction of the new Fresno County Courthouse.

That project is set to begin in the summer of 2027 and should be completed by September of 2031.

