New partnership for ice cream for Pint for a Pint

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's almost that time of year for the Pint for a Pint Blood Drive.
It kicks off July 19 at participating Central California Blood Centers.
New this year -- Shehadey Family Foods is partnering up with Central California Blood Centers to provide Umpqua ice cream to donors.
If you donate a pint of blood from July 19 through the end of August, you will get a free pint of Umpqua ice cream.
You can even take it home from the centers or get a voucher for a free pint you can redeem at participating grocery stores.
Umpqua Dairy is locally owned by Shehadey Family Foods, the parent company of Producers Dairy.