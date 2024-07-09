  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New partnership for ice cream for Pint for a Pint

KFSN logo
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
New partnership for ice cream for Pint for a Pint
Shehadey Family Foods is partnering up with Central California Blood Centers to provide Umpqua ice cream to donors.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's almost that time of year for the Pint for a Pint Blood Drive.

It kicks off July 19 at participating Central California Blood Centers.

New this year -- Shehadey Family Foods is partnering up with Central California Blood Centers to provide Umpqua ice cream to donors.

If you donate a pint of blood from July 19 through the end of August, you will get a free pint of Umpqua ice cream.

You can even take it home from the centers or get a voucher for a free pint you can redeem at participating grocery stores.

Umpqua Dairy is locally owned by Shehadey Family Foods, the parent company of Producers Dairy.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW