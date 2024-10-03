Kings, Madera, and Tulare counties are also among the many counties around the state with a similar system in place.

New process speeds up how some vote-by-mail ballots are cast, tallied in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Counties are implementing a small but impactful change in counting vote-by-mail ballots.

When voters walk into a vote center with a completed ballot, it will now be run through a tabulator to be counted on the spot, part of a system Fresno County has labeled "live vote-by-mail processing."

"This process should make it faster for voters that had the opportunity to fill out their ballot at home," Fresno County's Registrar of Voters James Kus said.

He says the new system helps solve a major frustration for election workers and voters.

Under the old process, voters who showed up to a vote center with a completed ballot had two choices.

They could ask for a new ballot that they would have to fill out again in the booth, or their vote-by-mail ballot would stay in the envelope and head to central processing.

"It's going to go into our warehouse and be processed," Kus said of central processing. "It takes a little while."

Action News saw central processing in March as workers matched signatures, opened envelopes, unfolded the ballots, and then ran them through the tabulator.

Kus says "live vote-by-mail processing" is a best-of-both-worlds approach for those who prefer to cast their ballot in person.

They can do the work of voting from home and also get to see their ballot counted.

"Bring your vote-by-mail ballot directly in and use this live vote-by-mail process because it will be tabulated right there in front of you," Kus said.

Blue USPS boxes and white county drop boxes are additional options for drop-off.

There are also Vote Centers, which offer in-person assistance, including printing replacement ballots.

You can go to any location in the county that is most convenient.

Vote Centers are open several days before the election, and Kus encourages voters to come in early.

He says it will help speed up results and help you avoid the long lines he expects on Election Day.

"I really want to encourage anyone who wants to do live vote-by-mail (to) come in early to one of our vote centers," Kus said.

Election officials in Kings, Madera, and Tulare counties tell Action News they are among the many counties around the state with a similar system for this election due to a new law that makes it optional for counties.

Merced County is not using the system this election, officials say.

