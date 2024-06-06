Nominations open for Marjaree Mason Center's Top 10 professional Women and Leading Business awards

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take action to highlight the work of Valley women and businesses by nominating them to receive recognition.

The Marjaree Mason Center has opened its Top 10 professional Women and Leading Business award nominations.

This is the 41st year for the event, which highlights professionals who have made remarkable contributions in their fields of work and communities.

The center will recognize 10 women and one business in October.

You can nominate someone deserving until June 27.

Honorees will be announced in early August.

For a link to the application, click here.