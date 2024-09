Nonprofit recognizing service members with banners across Visalia

A South Valley non-profit is recognizing local service members with beautiful banners across the City of Visalia.

A South Valley non-profit is recognizing local service members with beautiful banners across the City of Visalia.

A South Valley non-profit is recognizing local service members with beautiful banners across the City of Visalia.

A South Valley non-profit is recognizing local service members with beautiful banners across the City of Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley non-profit is recognizing local service members with beautiful banners across the city of Visalia.

The Brave Project Visalia is expanding - and hosting a celebration this weekend.

We sat down with the executive director, Dustin Cole, to talk about its mission.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.