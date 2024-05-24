2 shot during high school graduation ceremony in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Two adults were shot during a high school graduation in Oakland, according to police. Some of the chaos was caught on video.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Skyline High School in Oakland when two people, currently identified as an unnamed man and an unnamed woman, were shot on the north side of campus while the graduation ceremony was taking place, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.

The two shooting victims were taken to local hospitals where they are currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating reports that a dispute preceded the shooting but have so far not disclosed a motive or what the potential dispute could have been about.

Police say that this appears to be an isolated incident and that there are multiple suspects but have not yet released the identities of those who are suspected to be involved.

Skyline High School was placed on lockdown immediately following the incident but that was lifted shortly after the incident took place.

The investigation into the shooting remains open and anybody with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.