Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is dead after being hit by a car in Visalia.

It happened just before 9 pm Tuesday on Mooney Boulevard and Cameron Avenue.

The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot and reported the collision to police.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The victim's identity has not been released.