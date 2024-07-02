Second person sentenced for deadly Visalia shooting in 2020

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men will serve life in prison for the death of a 33-year-old man in Visalia.

31-year-old Curtis Williams was sentenced Tuesday for the 2020 shooting.

Williams was arguing with the victim in an apartment.

29-year-old Andrew Hernandez, who lived in a neighboring apartment, entered and gave Williams a gun, according to witness testimony.

Williams then shot the victim in the chest.

The victim was not discovered until days later.

Both Hernandez and Williams were convicted in April of first-degree murder.

Hernandez was sentenced to life back in May and must serve 26 years before parole consideration.

Williams must serve 50 years before parole consideration.

