How to get a free ticket to the Big Fresno Fair by donating blood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big times are almost back and the Big Fresno Fair is always giving families ways to save.

This time, you can save lives and score a pass to the fair fun.

On Friday, Christopher Staub with the Central California Blood Center joined Action News to talk about the Pint for a Pass Blood Drive.

By donating blood at the center or any mobile drive, you will get buy one get one free admission to the Big Fresno Fair.

Those who donate will also be entered to win concert and horse racing tickets.

The launch event is coming up this Tuesday - August 27th at the Commerce building at the Fairgrounds.

You can learn more by clicking here.

