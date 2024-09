Pint for a Pint: Why blood donors are so essential

You have a chance to save lives and enjoy free ice cream.

You have a chance to save lives and enjoy free ice cream.

You have a chance to save lives and enjoy free ice cream.

You have a chance to save lives and enjoy free ice cream.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have a chance to save lives and enjoy free ice cream.

The Pint For A Pint Blood Drive kicks off Friday, July 19, at Central California Blood Center.

One of those centers was named after a courageous young woman, Jenny Eller.

Her father, Dean, is a former CEO of the center and shares why blood donors are essential.