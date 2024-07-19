Pint for A Pint: Gay and bisexual men allowed to donate blood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Pint For A Pint Blood Drive is happening on July 19, and it's the first time the blood bank is implementing new guidelines for Gay and bisexual men.

"This being lifted makes us 'equal' in a way to other people who can donate and it brings us back into the frame, we will more like the Americans that we are," said Chris Jarvis.

Chris Jarvis, host of "It's A Queer Thang Podcast" plans to donate Blood for the first time in his life.

Jarvis is gay and, up until recently, could not donate Blood.

"It's been a stigma against our community for a long time that we cannot donate Blood. A lot of the community has felt very slated by that, especially since they were tested Blood for HIV years now and still did not let us back in," said Jarvis.

Late last year, the Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance, making blood donation more inclusive.

The new policy no longer prevents someone from donating due to their sexual orientation; instead, every donor will be asked the same questions relevant to HIV.

Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will be allowed to donate.

"It does not discriminate, and it's based on science, and it should allow us to have more people donate rather than fewer and also allows safe blood supply," said Central California Blood Bank CEO Christopher Staub.

With a newly implemented screening process, the Central California Blood Bank extended outreach to include the LGBTQ+ community.

For the first time, the blood bank attended the Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade.

Jarvis hosted the parade and believes the changes will bring more donations.

"I read that only 3% of people in America give Blood so we can make a difference. I urge all members of the LGBTQ+ Community if you are able to, to go out there and donate Blood," said Jarvis.

A donation that makes a difference.

One pint of Blood saves three lives and Stab says the Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of Blood to meet the community's needs.

"Come on in, donate blood, get the ice cream, and really make a difference," said Staub.

The 37th Annual Pint for a Pint Blood Drive is happening July 19-21, 2024 with new ice cream flavors.

Donors will receive Umpqua ice cream or a voucher for a free pint that can be redeemed at participating grocery stores.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.