Plan for housing for Clovis Medical School moving forward

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A controversial plan to build housing for the Clovis Medical School is moving forward after a vote by the city's Planning Commission.

The location includes about 333 acres of land, adjacent to the north side of Highway 168 from Armstrong Avenue to Owens Mountain Parkway.

The area is also known as the City of Clovis "Research and Technology Park."

The proposed development by the Assemi Group and the Assemi family's Granville Homes was pitched as student and faculty housing to support the nearby California Health and Sciences University, a for-profit medical school owned by the Assemi's.

Thursday night, residents voiced their concerns about privacy because of the potential height of the buildings.

The commission approved a general plan to designate the area and rezone nearby properties.

They also signed off on an amendment for the cleanup action and modifications.

