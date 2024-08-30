Police find vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Merced, driver still wanted

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators have found a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Merced.
Merced police have located a 2024 Toyota tundra pick up tied to Monday night's collision near Yosemite and Cordova avenues.
Authorities say 39-year-old Justin Rigers was crossing the street when he was stuck.
That driver never stopped.
Merced police say a second car also hit the victim, but that driver stopped and is cooperating.
While the suspect truck has been located, no arrests have been made.