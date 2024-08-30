WATCH LIVE

Police find vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Merced, driver still wanted

Friday, August 30, 2024 4:28AM
Search underway for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash in Merced
A search is underway for a driver who hit and killed a man in Merced on Monday night.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators have found a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Merced.

Merced police have located a 2024 Toyota tundra pick up tied to Monday night's collision near Yosemite and Cordova avenues.

Authorities say 39-year-old Justin Rigers was crossing the street when he was stuck.

That driver never stopped.

Merced police say a second car also hit the victim, but that driver stopped and is cooperating.

While the suspect truck has been located, no arrests have been made.

