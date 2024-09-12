Police investigating online threat against elementary school in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway Wednesday night after a threat was made against an elementary school in Selma.

Selma police say a video posted to social media claimed that a shooting would happen at Roosevelt Elementary on Friday.

Detectives are still working to figure out if the threat is credible.

Officials say anyone who is found responsible for making threats to schools will be arrested and charged.

This incident marks the fifth investigation into threats at Valley campuses this week.

The others have occurred at schools in Fresno, Visalia, and Strathmore.

Three students were arrested in separate cases.

One threat was unfounded.