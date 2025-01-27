Police investigating possible hate incident at Edison High School

An investigation is underway after a possible hate incident and theft at a southwest Fresno high school.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a possible hate incident and theft at a southwest Fresno high school.

The Fresno Teacher's Association posted a statement saying there was an anti-African American racial slur and nazi symbol carved into a structure on the Edison High School Campus.

Keisha Thomas, the School Board Trustee who represents that area, confirmed the marking and said someone also stole a speaker system and a baseball pitching machine from the school.

The union has criticized the Fresno Unified School District, saying it hasn't done enough to create inclusive campus environments.

Thomas said in this case, the school's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department responded to the marking and it was promptly removed and Fresno Police were contacted.

Fresno Police say both the carving and the theft are under investigation.