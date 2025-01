Police investigating suspicious death of woman in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police expect to release more information in their investigation into the suspicious death of a woman in central Fresno.

Officers conducted a welfare check at a home on Cortland near 11th Street just after 3:30 pm Monday.

They discovered the woman's body and believed her death was suspicious.

Detectives are now working to determine the 60-year-old's cause of death.