Police release new details in deadly shooting in southeast Fresno

Monday, August 12, 2024
The man who was shot and killed in southeast Fresno has been identified as 37-year-old Arnold Ortega.

The shooting happened on Thursday, August 8, on Lane and Recreation avenues, near South Chestnut Avenue.

Police say Ortega was walking on Recreation when a group of men approached him and started attacking him.

That is when officers say one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Ortega multiple times.

Police and EMS tried helping him, but Ortega died at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

