Porge Kue, suspect in 2019 deadly Fresno football party shooting, dies while waiting for trial

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porge Kue, one of the suspects in a deadly mass shooting in Fresno, has died while waiting for trial.

Court documents show that Kue's case was dismissed "based on death of defendant."

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kue went to the hospital on June 16 after being found unresponsive in his jail cell.

He died on June 20. Officials say it is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

Kue was one of the suspects who was facing the death penalty for the murder massacre at an east central Fresno backyard in November 2019.

He and Anthony Montes are accused of opening fire, killing four people and injuring six others who were watching a football game.

Police say the shooting was gang retaliation for another murder that happened earlier that same day, but they do not believe the victims were gang members and were mistakenly targeted.