Preparations underway in Merced as storm approaches

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work is being done to shore up creeks and waterways in Merced as an incoming storm is expected to bring heavy rain.

Merced Public Works crews spent most of Wednesday on the streets, cleaning leaves, and trimming trees in anticipation of the rain expected this week.

Meanwhile, some residents were out soaking up the drier weather before the storm hits. bringing rain they've been waiting for.

"The farmers need the water and we need the groundwater. So, hopefully it rains a lot," said Felipe Pelayo.

The city says it's keeping a close eye on the forecast - and making a plan for any situation.

"We're just trying to be cautious on the upcoming storms. You never know how much rain you're going to get until it gets here. It's the beginning of the season. We want to be more proactive and less reactive," explained Merced Police Chief Steven Stanfield.

Beyond the city limits, the county is gearing up as well.

Sandbags are available, you just have to go fill them yourself.

"We've done a lot over the past couple of years to maintain our waterways clear out the creeks to make sure they're able to handle any sudden influxes of water we may receive," said Mike North, a spokesman for Merced County.

A place of top concern is Planada, which severely flooded in 2023.

An apartment complex was practically under water then.

On Wednesday, the apartments were all dry, but renovations continue.

Earlier this year, crews worked to clear out Miles Creek.

Sandbags are now stacked high to keep it from flooding again.

"We learned a lot from the flooding we had in 2023 and 2017 and even before that. So I think all the towns in Merced County are as ready as we can be," said North.

The City of Merced has launched a Weather Readiness Hub, where you can track downed trees, find sandbag locations, and stay on top of the latest information related to the storm.

