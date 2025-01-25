President Trump promises federal aid to help with Southern California wildfire recovery

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom was there to greet President Donald Trump as he stepped off Air Force One to visit the devastation of the Palisades Fire on Friday.

The seemingly cordial meeting between the two is in stark contrast to the verbal spars the two have exchanged over the past week about federal aid for fire relief and state policy.

President Trump promised federal aid to the state to help in fire recovery.

"We're looking to get something completed. And the way you get it completed is to work together, the government of the state, and we're going to get it completed," said Trump.

"They're going to need a lot of federal help."

He followed his tour with a press conference, where he said the federal government will "open the coffers" and that he wants to take steps to reduce obstacles that could slow recovery.

"We're going to waive just about, essentially waive all federal permits. We're going to have you go very quickly because a federal permit can take 10 years," Trump explained.

"We're not going to do that. We don't want to take 10 days... So, we're declaring this a national emergency by doing that."

Those promises starkly contrasted statements made earlier in the day by the president while visiting North Carolina, where he suggested conditions be put on aid for the state.

"In California, we want them to have voter ID so the people have a voice because right now the people don't have a voice because you don't know who's voting, and it's very corrupt," said Trump.

Democratic Representative Brad Sherman pressed the President to reconsider those conditions.

"I'm hoping that we can get these funds and that we don't punish individuals for the policies of their state," said Sherman.

Fresno State Political Science Professor Thomas Holyoke says it's not actually up to the president to put those kinds of restrictions on federal assistance.

"Congress controls government spending. The Constitution is very clear on that point," said Holyoke.

"So, the president is talking about conditions that seem to me what he's doing is he's sending a message to, you know House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator Thune, the Majority Leader Republicans to if they're going to provide legislation with disaster aid for Los Angeles it's supposed to include these other things, too."

The president also requested that local agencies waive permitting to help expedite recovery, which Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said they intend to do.

It's still unclear what federal aid could be sent to Los Angeles.