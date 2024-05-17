Group of UC Regents meets with pro-Palestine protestors at UC Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pro-Palestinian protestors continue to make their voices heard at an encampment at UC Merced.

"There are still going to be disruptions until our demands are met," Students for Justice in Palestine UC Merced chapter member, Noorulain Irshad said.

"It's not the first time, and it's not going to be the last," UC Merced student, Jasmine Camacho said. "I just hope that we can get our message across and we can actually do something and be the change we want to see."

The protestors have been set up since Sunday ahead of a three-day visit from the UC board of regents.

The regents have been discussing investments and plans to maintain funds long-term, while protestors are asking the UC system to divest from investments in Israel-based companies or military contractors who may benefit from the war in Gaza.

"Our third demand is reinvest our funds that are going to the state of Israel back into the community, back into the students lives," Irshad explained.

A group of regents met with protestors in the encampment before and after their open sessions on Thursday.

"We wanted to make sure they knew they have people on the board that are listening to them," UC Regent Jose Hernandez said.

The protestors asked the regents directly about their divestment efforts.

"As things mature and we're able to pull out, we should consider that as well as going from this point forward, looking at our policy in investment and not continue to invest, so those are the pressures we're putting on the university as regents," Hernandez said to the protestors.

The pro-Palestine group plans to continue protesting even after the regents leave on Thursday.

"We're going to continue pushing for it no matter what, even if it continues to disrupt our lives as well," Irshad said. "We don't like being here just like the regents might not like being disrupted, but we believe that this is something important enough to stand our ground even if it continues to disrupt our lives as well."

The protestors say they got a big win earlier this semester when they successfully got the UC Merced student body to divest-- giving them hope for thier continued protest against the UC system.

Action News also learned Thursday afternoon that the Merced Sheriff plans to reopen Lake Yosemite Thursday night.

It was closed earlier this week due to the nearby protest activity.

