Protests continue with transgender athlete at California Track Championship in Clovis

The CIF Championships are underway. The events overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the involvement of one transgender athlete.

The CIF Championships are underway. The events overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the involvement of one transgender athlete.

The CIF Championships are underway. The events overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the involvement of one transgender athlete.

The CIF Championships are underway. The events overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the involvement of one transgender athlete.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bakersfield native John Greasham does not agree with the CIF updated rules allowing a transgender athlete to compete in this weekend's state competition.

AB is a transgender female athlete who is allowed to participate in girls' events.

RELATED: Tensions high as transgender athlete competes at state championship in Clovis

"If I had a daughter, I wouldn't allow my daughter to compete against the person," Greasham said.

Samantha Deanda sees it differently.

"I am all for inclusivity," she said.

RELATED: Parents divided over transgender athlete's participation in California Track Championship

Her daughter, Brooke, is competing against Hernandez in two events: the long jump and 100-meter hurdles.

"I just default to the athletes, and it seems like my daughter does not have a problem with it," Deanda said. "All of the other athletes seem to be welcoming and inclusive."

Brooke advanced to the finals on Saturday as the 13th competitor following the new guidelines from CIF.

RELATED: Clovis leaders call for transgender athlete to be removed from CIF championship

Brooke is seeking to medal in both events.

On Friday, the mother of AB Hernandez releasing the following statement. It reads in part, "I see my child being attacked not for a wrongdoing, but simply for being who they are. My child has competed fairly, in full compliance with California law and athletic policy."

"God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, and I don't agree with it," Greasham said.

For news and weather updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.