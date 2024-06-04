Punishment learned for a convicted killer from Coarsegold

Brandon Engelman was once associated with a white supremacist group.

Brandon Engelman, the Coarsegold man behind Fresno County's first homicide of 2021, appeared before a judge Monday to learn his prison sentence.

Brandon Engelman, the Coarsegold man behind Fresno County's first homicide of 2021, appeared before a judge Monday to learn his prison sentence.

Brandon Engelman, the Coarsegold man behind Fresno County's first homicide of 2021, appeared before a judge Monday to learn his prison sentence.

Brandon Engelman, the Coarsegold man behind Fresno County's first homicide of 2021, appeared before a judge Monday to learn his prison sentence.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Punishment came for a convicted killer in court on Monday. Brandon Engelman, the Coarsegold man behind Fresno County's first homicide of 2021, appeared before a judge to learn his prison sentence.

"Probation is denied. I will sentence him to the California Department of Corrections," Fresno County Superior Court Judge Charles Lee said.

In all, Brandon Engelman will serve 10 years in state prison for the April 2021 shooting death of Pacer Hampton. Investigators found the 56-year-old inside a car that crashed into a fence near Olive and Polk avenues.

Authorities say Hampton was slumped over with multiple gunshot wounds.

A month later, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrested Engelman, and prosecutors charged him with one count of voluntary manslaughter.

"We have taken a very dangerous man who is associated with the white supremacist groups of gangs here in Fresno off of the streets today," Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said on May 14, 2021.

Law enforcement officials said the victim and Engelman had an ongoing dispute. Authorities also said Engelman, nicknamed Milkweed, had a criminal history, including home invasion and burglary.

The now 43-year-old once faced kidnapping and elder abuse charges for a separate incident, but prosecutors dropped that case on May 2.

That same day, Engelman changed his plea to the manslaughter charge from not guilty to no contest, agreeing not to fight the charge any longer.

"The court does believe the plea agreement is in the interest of justice," Judge Lee said.

The change in plea ended the case that dragged on for three years. Now, some details might never come out because Engelman did not say anything in court, nor did the victim's family.

"I did make attempts to contact the victim's wife in this case numerous times to no avail," Senior Deputy District Attorney Kendall Reynolds said.

Engelman will soon move from the Fresno County Jail to a state prison to serve the rest of his sentence. The judge also ordered him to pay nearly $3500 in restitution.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.