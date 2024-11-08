QB&A with David Carr: Derek Carr aims to snap 7-game losing streak in New Orleans

Derek Carr is trying to snap a seven-game losing streak in New Orleans.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Derek Carr is trying to snap a seven-game losing streak in New Orleans.

In this week's QB &A, his brother, David Carr, shares how DC is doing following the firing of his head coach Dennis Allen.

