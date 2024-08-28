Registered sex offender accused of approaching students in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg police are urging families to be on alert after they say a registered sex offender approached high school students.

Officers received a report on Monday about a man in a car asking a student to come over to him in the area of Kern and Eighth.

A second report also said the same man tried to flag down students near Kamm and 18th.

Police found the suspected vehicle and the man described by the students.

Authorities say he is a registered sex offender from Reedley.

Officers questioned the man and said he admitted to making hand gestures toward female students but denied calling them to his car.

The man has not been arrested at this time, based on the nature of the allegations.

