Back on April 23, Quick was shot and killed in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Willow and Nees in Clovis.

Reward increased to $20,000 for information on deadly shooting of 18-year-old Caleb Quick

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The reward for information on the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Caleb Quick has increased to $20,000.

The Clovis Police Department made the announcement Monday morning.

Back on April 23, Quick was shot and killed in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Willow and Nees in Clovis.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the attack and are continuing to ask the public for help.

On Friday, police provided a first look at the suspect, who sat inside the McDonald's for 13 minutes before approaching Quick outside and shooting him.

"It was a pre-planned, targeted murder," Clovis Police Chief Fleming said during the press conference.

Investigators believe the suspect ran west across 10 lanes of traffic into Fresno.

A white Tesla was waiting, and police say it was a newer model due to "Tesla" being spelled out on the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with more information should reach out to Clovis Police or Valley Crime Stoppers.

