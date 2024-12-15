Robbery suspect shoots southwest Fresno convenience store door after getting locked in, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for two men who were involved in an armed robbery in southwest Fresno.

Officers responded to an alarm at the EZ Mart on Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Thorne Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found damage to the front door.

Investigators say two men approached the store on bikes, and one entered wearing a Halloween-style mask.

The man then pulled out a gun and began demanding money from the cash register.

A locking mechanism was activated during the robbery to prevent the suspect from leaving but the man fired one shot into the glass door to escape.

Officers say employees, as well as shoppers, were inside the store during the robbery. No one was hurt.

Investigators are canvassing the area for additional evidence as well as potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.