Saint Agnes Medical Center unveils new mobile health unit

The Rural Mobile Health Program aims to make healthcare access easier for people living in rural areas of Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People living in rural parts of Fresno County now have more access to doctors and health care check-ups, all at no cost.

Saint Agnes Hospital unveiled a new mobile health unit.

It's operated in partnership with the Fresno County Public Health Department and the hospital's Graduate Medical Education Program.

Along with a special blessing from Saint Agnes Spiritual Care, people had a chance to tour the new vehicle.

