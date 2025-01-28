Authorities say of the 56 deadly crashes in Merced County in 2024, more than 20% of the victims were not properly restrained.

'Seat Belts Saves Lives' campaign kicks off in Merced County

Several North Valley agencies are taking action to help prevent roadway tragedies in Merced County.

Several North Valley agencies are taking action to help prevent roadway tragedies in Merced County.

Several North Valley agencies are taking action to help prevent roadway tragedies in Merced County.

Several North Valley agencies are taking action to help prevent roadway tragedies in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several North Valley agencies are taking action to help prevent roadway tragedies in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol, Merced Police and the Merced County Sheriff's Office kicked off their "Seat Belts Saves Lives Campaign" Monday.

They're urging people to use their seat belts, which can reduce the risk of death in a crash by about 45 percent.

Authorities say of the 56 deadly crashes in Merced County in 2024, more than 20 percent of the victims were not properly restrained.

"Some of the research shows teens and young adults remain especially vulnerable," says Merced County Lt. Raymond Framstad. "They continue to represent the higher percentage of unrestrained fatalities we are seeing."

The agencies will increase patrols, conduct checkpoints and run educational campaigns in an effort to reduce crash injuries and save lives.