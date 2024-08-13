Selma Unified School District begins new school year

The Fresno County district is preparing to welcome more than 5,000 kids back to class.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our back-to-school series takes us to Selma Unified.

It's comprised of eight elementary schools, two high schools and one adult school.

Officials say the commitment to their students and staff is expressed in a new Strategic Plan that was developed interactively with students, faculty and parents.

Those goals include giving students academic and personal skills, and lifelong success.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

As students made their way into Selma High School, welcoming and encouraging words greeted them at the entrance.

The Bear Nation school spirit could be felt all around campus.

For junior Emma Lopez, the new year now means she's an upperclassman.

There are a lot of new experiences and challenges to look forward to.

"I'm going to see all the people in my classes, but I feel like some classes will be difficult, but I'll be able to get through it," she said.

Lopez is part of Selma High School's Link Crew. It's a group that helps freshmen on campus navigate the new school environment, as well as support them throughout the year,

She joined to not only help new students but also to step outside her comfort zone.

"I think it'll be beneficial for both me and the students because I can improve my social skills because sometimes, I could be a little shy," she said.

Teachers and staff were excited for the first day of school to welcome back more than 1,800 students.

"The whole mission there is for when students come on to campus and see people that walked these halls, just as they're going to do and what they went on to do," says Selma High Principal Nathan Lane.

English and Journalism teacher Forest Castle has been at the school for 34 years.

He has a deep love for Bear Nation.

"There's something intangible about Selma High students," he said. "They are vibrant, they are personable, they're hardworking."

Castle also wants to guide students in the writing of their own stories by using what they learn in the classroom to help them find their place in the world.

