Selma's Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you can join in celebrating tradition and culture while honoring our lost loved ones.

The 3rd Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration is this Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Pioneer Villa in Selma.

There will be plenty of food and craft vendors and performances.

The celebration runs from 2 to 9 p.m.

Action News anchors Stephen Hicks and Vanessa Vasconcelos spoke with vice president of the Centro de Folklor Padrinos, Jose Moreno, to preview the event.