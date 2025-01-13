Semi-truck crashes into house in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a semi-truck crashed into a house in west central Fresno.

At about 9:30 am Monday, fire crews responded to the call on Olive and Pleasant.

The semi-truck was hauling motor oil when it lost control and crashed into the house.

There were people inside the home but luckily, no one was hurt.

A hazardous materials team was called due to the contents of the truck, but no oil leak has been reported.

The driver is okay and is cooperating with police.

