Semi-truck overturns, forces closure of westbound Highway 198 in Tulare County

An overturned semi-truck has forced a portion of a South Valley highway to shut down.

An overturned semi-truck has forced a portion of a South Valley highway to shut down.

An overturned semi-truck has forced a portion of a South Valley highway to shut down.

An overturned semi-truck has forced a portion of a South Valley highway to shut down.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An overturned semi-truck has forced a portion of a South Valley highway to shut down.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Visalia, closing all westbound lanes of Highway 198 near Highway 99.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

Video from a CAL TRANS camera showing the overturned semi-truck.

It's unclear how the collision happened and if anyone was injured.

Officials have not provided an update on when the highway will be reopened.