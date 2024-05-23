Sequoia National Park begins shuttle service for summer

For just $20 round-trip, you can access many areas of the national park. The shuttle service runs through September 2.

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia National Park is kicking off its shuttle service for the summer season.

This year, Visalia residents and visitors from all over the world can plan ahead when visiting the park and make a reservation through the online system.

The shuttle is operated by the City of Visalia Transit Division.

It offers various pickup and drop-off locations throughout Visalia and even in surrounding communities, such as Farmersville, Exeter, Lemon Cove and Three Rivers.

For just $20 round-trip, you can access many areas of the national park.

The shuttle service runs through September 2.