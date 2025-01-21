Shared hopes from Valley Congress members for Trump's second term

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSN) -- President Donald Trump returned to office Monday, taking the oath in front of hundreds gathered in the Capitol Rotunda before sharing his vision for the future.

"From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world," President Trump said.

"We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer."

Valley Congress members from both sides of the aisle attended the inauguration.

"We're just energized to begin to pass legislation and put policy in place that will make America great again," Rep. Vince Fong said.

"I want to see him lay out strategies on how we can do just that work together because I think that's what the majority of Americans want us to do, and I hope he will do so," Rep. Jim Costa said.

The president also laid out some of the executive orders he plans to sign in his speech.

"First, declare a national emergency at our southern border," the president stated. "I will declare a national energy emergency; we will drill baby drill."

Republican Congressman Vince Fong is hopeful about the new administration's impact on the Central Valley.

"We're going to see a work to secure the border. We're going to address crime and improve the quality of life in our community. We're going to rebuild and strengthen our infrastructure, harden our supply chain," Fong explained.

Democratic congressman Jim Costa expressing his hopes with the change in power.

"Focusing on investing in our infrastructure as we've done really the last four years on transportation, on water, on broadband, on health care, getting a medical school in our valley. I think these are the kind of things that we can work across the aisle and get things done," Costa said.

Costa was critical of some of Trump's plans like claiming Greenland and Canada.

"The President says a lot of things, and as we know in the past, they don't always hold true," Costa said.

Both congressmen welcomed Mr. Trump's message of reuniting the country.

"If we work together, there is nothing we cannot do and no dream we cannot achieve," the president stated.

Trump added that his return to office shows that nothing is impossible and the impossible is what America does best.

