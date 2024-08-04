WATCH LIVE

Shooting at Central Fresno house party injures two men, police say

Sunday, August 4, 2024
Two men are in the hospital following a shooting in Central Fresno on Sunday morning.

The Fresno police department responded to a home on Normal Avenue near Angus Street at 2:00 a.m.

Officials say there was a party at a house when an unknown person arrived in a car and opened fire.

Two men were shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

One of the men was shot in the lower body and is recovering.

The other man was shot in the upper body and was in surgery.

Officers interviewed witnesses, and no suspect information has been released.

